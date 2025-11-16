<p>Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a gathering in Surat largely composed of Biharis, said on Saturday that "the talent of Bihar is everywhere and they don't need to be taught politics; they have the understanding to teach the world about politics".</p><p>Earlier in the day, he landed in Surat to reach tribal-dominated Dediapada in the Narmada district in central Gujarat to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 9,700 crore on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as "Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas".</p><p>Then, speaking at an "unscheduled" event in Surat on his way back to Delhi, he said: "The people of Bihar don't need to be taught politics; they have the power to teach the world about politics. In this election, the NDA's victory and the Mahagathbandhan's defeat have a margin of 10%. This is a very big thing."</p><p>He added: "The electors gave a one-sided vote on the issue of development. Today, the hunger for development in Bihar is felt everywhere." </p><p>Modi also said that the NDA's victory in Bihar was a combination of "mothers, sisters, and youth".</p>.Day after resounding victory, NDA leaders meet Nitish Kumar over govt formation in Bihar.<p>He said that MY (Mahila or women and the youth) was a new combination that laid the foundation of politics that would take months for political analysts to understand.</p>.<p>"In Indian politics, as we have seen in this election, leaders on bail bonds have been in trouble. In Bihar, there was constant rhetoric about casteism. But the poison of casteism will soon become a thing of the past. Bihar's election has purged the poison of casteism," said the PM in his brief speech.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, in his address at Dediapada, Modi attacked the Congress, accusing it of "ignoring the tribal community" during its rule.</p>.<p>"For six decades, Congress governments left the tribal communities to fend for themselves. Tribal areas faced malnutrition, a lack of healthcare facilities, inadequate education, and poor connectivity. Congress governments remained indifferent, but for the BJP, the welfare of tribals has always been a priority," he said.</p>