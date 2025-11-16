Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Himalayan songbird makes a rare visit to Bengaluru

Ashwin Viswanathan, a scientist who works with the Nature Conservation Foundation, suggests that unusual weather or winds could explain the rubythroat’s visit to Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 23:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 23:16 IST
Bengaluru newsbirds

Follow us on :

Follow Us