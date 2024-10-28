Expansion of railways to boost tourism in Saurashtra, Kachchh region: PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Bhuj-Naliya gauge conversion would further strengthen tourism and industrialization in Saurashtra and Kachchh region. </p><p>The PM was addressing the gathering after dedicating to the nation the Bhuj-Naliya rail gauge conversion project on Monday at Amreli district in Gujarat. At the same event the PM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several other projects. </p><p>Since the gauge conversion has been completed, it will help boost tourism in Rann of Kachchh. Tourists from all over India will come to the region, he said. </p><p>As India is developing rapidly, India's pride in the world is also increasing continuously. Today the world was looking at India with a new perspective and recognizing India's potential and listening to India seriously. Noting that everyone was discussing India's possibilities these days, the PM said. </p><p>"Gujarat had shown the world about the potential India has in every city and village," he said.</p>.Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Modi government, Mahayuti conspired for 'wholesale surrender' of state's interests: Congress after Vadodara gets India's first private facility to make military planes.<p>Mentioning his recent visit to the BRICS conference in Russia, Modi emphasized that everyone wanted to connect and invest in India. </p><p>The Prime Minister reiterated that infrastructure such as pucca homes for the poor, electricity, roads, railways, airports and gas pipelines is essential for building a Viksit Bharat. He affirmed that the government in its third term is working swiftly on infrastructure development. He highlighted that the benefits of improved infrastructure connectivity in Saurashtra have significantly boosted industrial growth. </p><p>The railway gauge conversion was completed at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crore. The project includes 24 major and 254 minor bridges, along with 3 road overbridges and 30 road underbridges, accelerating socio-economic development in Kachchh district, a statement from the Ministry of Railways said. </p><p>The project will increase the region connectivity with rest of the region. The line will also help to provide better port connectivity and cement industries and enhance the movement of freight, said the statement. </p><p>The railway line will also help to increase the tourism activities in Rann of Kachchh and increase employment, the statement said.</p>