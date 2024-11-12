Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Fire at Vadodara IOCL refinery: Death toll rises to 2

The fire that began on Monday afternoon with a blast in a benzene storage tank of the refinery later spread to two other adjoining tanks, Jawahar Nagar police station inspector A B Mori said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 04:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 04:51 IST
India NewsGujaratFireVadodaraIOCL

Follow us on :

Follow Us