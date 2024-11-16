Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

First film festival at Citizen Nagar, 2002 riots refugee colony, kicks off in Ahmedabad

Through the event, which is open to all, the story of Ekta Nagar is also being told.
Satish Jha
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 15:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Credit: Special Arrangement

Credit: Special Arrangement 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 15:44 IST
India NewsGujaratGodhraFilm festivalTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us