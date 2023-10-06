First steel bridge for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor erected in Surat

S P Mittal, Chief Project Manager of the Surat section of the corridor, said, 'We are erecting steel bridges over roads and highways because it is not possible to have cemented structure due to the total width of highway lanes, including pavements.'

'The cemented structure, which we call girder and place on the top of pillars, has a maximum length of 45 metres. However, steel bridges can be as long as 130 metres between two pillars,' Mittal added.