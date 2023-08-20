Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat: 45 Pakistani Hindus detained in Banaskantha for overstaying after visa expiry

They were detained from Akoli village here and the process to send them back to Pakistan was under way.
Last Updated 20 August 2023, 16:47 IST

Follow Us

45 Pakistani nationals from the Hindu community were detained in Gujarat's Banaskantha for overstaying after their visas expired and their applications for long term visas (LTV) were rejected, a police official said on Sunday.

They were detained from Akoli village here and the process to send them back to Pakistan was under way, local intelligence bureau police inspector Santosh Dhobi said.

"These Pakistani nationals were in India to visit Haridwar in Uttarakhand and came to Banaskantha to meet their relatives. They were in India for the last two months on a valid Visa. They were overstaying as their visas expired and their LTVs were not approved," Dhobi said.

They were in Banaskantha for the last four to five days, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 August 2023, 16:47 IST)
India NewsGujaratPakistanHindusBanaskantha

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT