Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat BJP announces election for state president, national council members

The notification said that interested candidates should submit their nomination papers at the party's state headquarters in Gandhinagar before 2 pm on Friday.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 14:15 IST
India NewsBJPGujaratIndian PoliticsGandhinagar

Follow us on :

Follow Us