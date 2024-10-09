Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat: Teenager gang-raped in Surat district on Navratri night; hunt on for three men

The alleged crime comes days after a teenager was gang-raped on the outskirts of Vadodara when she was out with her friend.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 10:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 10:09 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us