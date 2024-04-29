JOIN US
Homeindiagujarat

If voted to power, Congress will conduct caste, economic survey: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader accused the ruling BJP and the RSS of planning to change the Constitution and claimed that the ruling dispensation is also against the system of reservation.
Last Updated 29 April 2024, 10:04 IST

Patan, Gujarat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said if his party is voted to power, it would conduct a nation-wide caste and economic survey on priority.

Gandhi was addressing a poll rally in Patan town of north Gujarat.

"Ninety per cent of the country's population comprises SCs, STs and OBCs, but you will not find their representation in the corporate, media (sectors), private hospitals, private universities or as bureaucrats in government. We will first do a caste survey and economic survey after coming to power," he said.

Gandhi accused the ruling BJP and the RSS of planning to change the Constitution.

The ruling dispensation is also against the system of reservation, he claimed.

The Wayanad MP further claimed that unemployment is at a 45-year high in the country.

He was addressing the rally in support of Patan Lok Sabha seat Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor.

(Published 29 April 2024, 10:04 IST)
