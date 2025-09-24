<p>Ahmedabad: A police team who had taken a murder suspect for crime scene reconstruction in Gandhinagar allegedly shot him dead after he snatched a revolver and opened fire, injuring at least one policeman. </p><p>The suspect was killed in the retaliatory firing, according to police sources.</p>.FIR filed against 7 cops for killing father-son duo in alleged fake encounter in Gujarat.<p>On Tuesday, Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch had arrested the suspect Vipul alias Vimal alias Neel Parmar from Kagdadi village in Rajkot. He was accused in the brutal killing of 25-year-old Vaibhav Manvani and brutal attack on his woman friend on September 20 night. </p><p>Manvavi suffered 12 stab wounds in his head, neck and torso while the woman was stabbed four times in her neck and stomach. Her condition is said to be stable. The two were celebrating Manvani's birthday at Narmada canal when the accused attacked them with an intention to rob them.</p><p>Manvani died on the spot and the woman managed to run off and took help of a passerby to inform her father. </p><p>"A police team from Adalaj police station, under whose jurisdiction the crime was registered, had taken the accused to the crime spot for reconstruction of the crime. During this, the suspect snatched the revolver and opened fire in a bid to escape. In defense, the police team also opened fire in which the suspect was shot," a senior police officer who rushed to the spot told DH. </p>