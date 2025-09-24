Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Murder suspect shot dead in police firing during crime scene reconstruction in Gandhinagar

The murder accused snatched a revolver and opened fire. He was killed in the retaliatory firing by the policeman
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 13:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 13:06 IST
GujaratCrimemurderDeathGandhinagarCrime casemurder accused

Follow us on :

Follow Us