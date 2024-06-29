NEET-UG case: CBI gets custody of four accused in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat court on Saturday granted the CBI four-day custody of four accused persons in the multi-crore Godhra NEET-UG scam, saying there was a "reasonable possibility" of the four being connected with the suspects in related scams in other states.
The four men are accused of colluding with at least 30 NEET candidates by solving their answer sheets in return for Rs10 lakh each at the two exam centres of Jay Jalaram School in Godhra town.
As part of the conspiracy, students from far off states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan chose these two obscure centres to give the national-level test.
The Godhra police had arrested five persons in connection with the case before the CBI took over the probe. Incidentally, the agency sought custody of only four of them.
"It (the case) requires deep, fair, impartial and transparent investigation. It is quite an exceptional case which has prima facie deep-rooted conspiracy as this fact also comes on record that these two centers were involved in committing such type of malpractice in previous years also," Sessions Judge Chandrapal Singh Chauhan wrote in his remand order.
Published 29 June 2024, 06:16 IST