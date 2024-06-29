NEET-UG case: CBI gets custody of four accused in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A Gujarat court on Saturday granted the CBI four-day custody of four accused persons in the multi-crore Godhra NEET-UG scam, saying there was a "reasonable possibility" of the four being connected with the suspects in related scams in other states.



The four men are accused of colluding with at least 30 NEET candidates by solving their answer sheets in return for Rs10 lakh each at the two exam centres of Jay Jalaram School in Godhra town.

As part of the conspiracy, students from far off states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan chose these two obscure centres to give the national-level test.