Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

On the run for 28 years, Chhota Rajan gang member held from Gujarat in 1994 robbery bid case

The accused, 59-year-old Sabir Barkatali Lakhani, who resided in Antop Hill locality in the city, was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police, he said.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 09:27 IST

Follow Us

The Mumbai police on Saturday arrested a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, who has been on the run for the past 28 years, from Surat in Gujarat in connection with a 1994 robbery attempt case, an official said.

The accused, 59-year-old Sabir Barkatali Lakhani, who resided in Antop Hill locality in the city, was arrested by the crime branch of Mumbai police, he said.

"In 1994, the accused, who was a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, along with four of his associates stormed into a real estate broker's office at Sindhi Camp in Chembur carrying arms with the intention of committing robbery. During the incident, they also attacked an on-duty crime branch official as well," the police official said.

A case was registered against them under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 307 (attempt to murder), the police said.

"The accused were later arrested and a local court sentenced them to five years of jail. Three of the five arrested accused were in encounters with police, but two accused, including Lakhani, went absconding a year later in 1995. The court later issued a non-bailable warrant against them," he said.

The crime branch recently received a tip-off that Lakhani was in Surat, he added.

"

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Lakhani was nabbed on Saturday. A number of criminal cases are registered against him, including in Gujarat," the official said, adding that investigation into the case is on.

Gangster Chhota Rajan is currently lodged at Delhi's Tihar jail.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 October 2023, 09:27 IST)
India NewsGujaratrobberyChhota Rajan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT