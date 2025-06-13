Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Air India plane crash | Black box recovered from rooftop of doctors' residential quarters

A Black Box is a small device that records information about an aircraft during its flight. It helps in the investigation of aviation accidents.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 09:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 June 2025, 09:45 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaPlane CrashBlack boxair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us