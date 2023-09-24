Home
Home india gujarat

Pakistani national held near international border in Kutch by BSF

One Mahboob Ali (30) was apprehended after his suspicious movements close to the international border were noticed, a BSF release said.
Last Updated 24 September 2023, 02:04 IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended a Pakistani national near the international border in Kutch district of Gujarat. Mahboob Ali (30) was apprehended after his suspicious movements close to the international border were noticed, a BSF release said.

'He was held from the northern end of Harami Nala, a tidal channel that serves as a natural boundary between India and Pakistan near Kutch district of Gujarat. An owl was recovered from his possession. He revealed he entered Indian territory to catch birds and crabs,' the release added.

(Published 24 September 2023, 02:04 IST)
India News Gujarat Pakistan BSF Kutch

