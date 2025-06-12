Menu
PM takes stock of plane crash incident; asks aviation minister to ensure all necessary support

The Boeing 787 aircraft operating the flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick (the UK) crashed immediately after take off. There were 242 people, including 12 crew members, onboard.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 11:06 IST

Published 12 June 2025, 11:06 IST
