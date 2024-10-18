Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Priceless 'Penny': Sniffer dog helps Ahmedabad police crack Rs 1 crore burglary from farmer's house

After an FIR was filed, the police launched an investigation and deputed a team of 19 policemen including 'Penny', a female Dobermann, and her handler Valjibhai Singhal.
Satish Jha
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 16:07 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 16:07 IST
GujaratAhmedabadtheftSniffer DogsburglaryPolice Dogs

Follow us on :

Follow Us