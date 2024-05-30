Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Govt releases names of 27 deceased after DNA matching

The Gujarat government on Wednesday officially released the list of 27 people who died in the Rajkot gaming zone fire incident and the bodies were handed over to the families following DNA matching. According to the list, those who died in the fire were aged from 12 to 45.
The bodies were recovered on the night of the incident and DNA samples of the victims and their families were collected, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar air ambulance.
The government said that following the DNA matching, 27 victims were identified and were handed over to their family members. It said that no missing person complaint was pending.
Quoting the state relief commissioner, a press note issued by the government stated that in various cases, different members of affected families registered the names of the missing persons which led to duplication. The note stated that after cross-checking the information the final list of deceased was made.
The DNA samples of the 27 victims and their families were collected and their examination confirmed 27 deaths. The government has also said that misleading information was circulated that certain people died in a private hospital during treatment. It said that the hospital refuted the false claims.
According to the note, one Hitesh Labhshankar Pandya has been booked for false information that his nephew and two children of his old neighbour had gone missing. Pandya has been booked under IPC section 211 for giving false information. The list also confirms the death of Prakash Hiran, one of the partners of the gaming zone.
Among the dead was a newlywed couple Vivek Dusara (28) and Khushali Dusara (24).
List of deceased
Jigyesh Kalubhai Gadhvi (34), Smit Manishbhai Vala (22), Satyapalsinh Chhatrapalsinh Jadeja (21), Sunil Hasmukhbhai Siddhapura (30), Ashaben Chandubhai Kathad (19), Himanshu Dayaljibhai Parmar (20), Omdevsinh Gajendrasinh Gohil (36), Vishwarajsinh Jashubha Jadeja (24), Surpalsinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja (22), Namradipsinh Jaypalsinh Jadeja (19), Jayant Anilbhai Dhoraiya (45), Dharmarajsinh Virendrasinh Jadeja (12), Virendrasinh Nirmalsinh Jadeja (40), Devanshi Hitendrasinh Jadeja (12), Rajbha Pradeepsinh Chauhan (15), Nirav Rasikbhai Vekaria (20), Shatrughansinh Shaktisinh Chudasama (25), Vivek Ashokbhai Dusara (28), Tisha Ashokbhai Modasia (24), Kalpesh Praveenbhai Bagda (22), Khyati Ratibhai Savalia (28), Khushali Vivekbhai Dusara (24), Harita Ratibhai Savalia (25), Mitesh Babubhai Jadav (30), Prakashchand Kanaiyalal Hiran (45), Monu Keshav Gound (21), and Akshay Kishorebhai Dholariya (28).