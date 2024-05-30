Rajkot Gaming Zone Fire: Govt releases names of 27 deceased after DNA matching

The Gujarat government on Wednesday officially released the list of 27 people who died in the Rajkot gaming zone fire incident and the bodies were handed over to the families following DNA matching. According to the list, those who died in the fire were aged from 12 to 45.

The bodies were recovered on the night of the incident and DNA samples of the victims and their families were collected, which were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar air ambulance.

The government said that following the DNA matching, 27 victims were identified and were handed over to their family members. It said that no missing person complaint was pending.