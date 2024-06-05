Rs 130 cr cocaine seized off Gujarat's Kutch coast; ATS launches probe

"A joint team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Special Operations Group recovered 13 unclaimed packets of cocaine valued at Rs 130 crore from the creek area passing from Mithi Rohar village near Gandhidham town," he said.

The contraband was hidden there by smugglers and the packets are similar to the ones recovered from the same area in September last year, Bagmar said, adding the ATS was conducting further investigation.

"We have recovered 13 unclaimed packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram, from a creek area near Gandhidham in Kutch during the early hours. We have registered a case against unidentified persons and further investigation is on," Superintendent of Police, ATS, Sunil Joshi said.

In September last year, the Kutch-East police recovered 80 unclaimed packets of cocaine, each weighing one kilogram and collectively valued at Rs 800 crore in the international market, from the same area.