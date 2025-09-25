<p>Ahmedabad: A group of minority community members damaged several shops and vehicles and hurled stones at a village in Gandhinagar district following an objectionable social media post, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Police have detained around 60 persons from Bahiyal village under Dehgam taluka for the clash and rioting that took place there late Wednesday night, officials said.</p>.From Gujarat to Mexico: How Indian pharma firms smuggled chemicals for fentanyl.<p>Four shops and five to six vehicles were damaged in the attack, they said.</p>.<p>"A social media post by a Hindu man on the ongoing trend 'I love Muhammad' enraged the minority community which led to the attack," Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told reporters.</p>.<p>At around 11 pm on Wednesday, a large group broke the shutters of a shop belonging to the person who had put up a status on WhatsApp, which enraged the minority community members. They took out goods from his shop and burnt them, he said.</p>.<p>"The group later hurled stones on Hindu areas. In retaliation, stones were pelted at the group from Hindu areas," the official said.</p>.<p>Heavy police security has been deployed and the situation has been brought under control, he said.</p>.<p>"Four shops and five to six vehicles were damaged," Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Jain told reporters.</p>.<p>"We have detained 60 persons, and others involved in the violence are being identified," Jain said.</p>