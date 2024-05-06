Home
Ahead of LS polls, six schools in Ahmedabad receive emails threatening bomb blasts

The police said that the local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel were checking the schools.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 06:34 IST
Ahmedabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, six schools have received emails threatening bomb blasts, police said on Monday.

The police along with the bomb disposal squad and crime branch teams were checking the schools, they said.

"Some schools in Ahmedabad have received emails threatening bomb blasts. So far, six schools have received such emails and have informed us about it. This seems to be on the lines of bomb threats received by schools in Delhi some days back," DCP cybercrime branch Lavina Sinha told PTI.

"As per our primary investigation, the email's domain is out of India," she said.

The local police, bomb disposal squad and crime branch personnel were checking the schools, the official said.

Polling in 25 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will be held on Tuesday.

Published 06 May 2024, 06:34 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadBomb threat

