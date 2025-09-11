Menu
Special court grants regular bail to Bahubali Shah, co-owner of daily 'Gujarat Samachar'

Shah had filed the application seeking regular bail through advocate Parth Bhatt and senior advocate Devang Vyas argued on his behalf in the court.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 17:55 IST
Published 11 September 2025, 17:55 IST
