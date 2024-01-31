JOIN US
Home

Three workers killed, another injured in blast at pharma unit in Vadodara

All four workers were present at the site when a leakage from a gas pipe at Oneiro Lifecare's plant triggered a blast at around 2 pm.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 13:57 IST

Vadodara: Three workers were killed in a blast caused due to a gas leakage at a pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Vadodara district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Another worker sustained injuries in the explosion at the factory located at Ekalbara village in Padra taluka of the district, they said.

Four workers were present at the site when a leakage from a gas pipe at Oneiro Lifecare's plant triggered a blast at around 2 pm, leaving them injured, Padra police inspector LB Tadvi said.

The workers were rushed to a hospital in Vadodara where three of them died during treatment, the officer said.

Further investigation was underway, he said.

(Published 31 January 2024, 13:57 IST)
India NewsGujaratVadodarablastgas leak

