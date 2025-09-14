<p>Mehsana: Two workers were charred to death and as many others suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana district early on Sunday, police said.</p><p>The blaze erupted at the unit located near Sametra village at around 3 am, a Mehsana rural police station official said.</p><p>Two persons working at the plant during night shift were charred to death. Two others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.</p><p>The exact cause of the fire was not yet clear, the official said.</p><p>A team of the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot after being informed about the incident. They took about an hour to control the blaze, a Mehsana fire department official said.</p><p>The charred bodies of two workers were recovered after the fire was brought under control. There were six workers at the plant when the incident occurred, he said.</p><p>The deceased have been identified as Manish and Fulchand, hailing from Bihar and Maharashtra, respectively, police said.</p><p>The bodies were shifted for postmortem and further probe was underway into the incident, they said.</p>