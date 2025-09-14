Menu
Two workers killed in fire at fertiliser plant in Gujarat's Mehsana

Two others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 05:06 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 05:06 IST
India News Gujarat Fire Accident

