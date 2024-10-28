Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Visit of PM Pedro Sanchez brings new energy in India-Spain relations: PM Modi

Sanchez said the two countries complement each other, and Spain looks forward to advancing the great cooperation.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 09:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 09:56 IST
India NewsGujaratNarendra ModiVadodaraPedro Sanchez

Follow us on :

Follow Us