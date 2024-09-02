WATCH | Two men carry crocodile on scooter as heavy rains hit Gujarat

Gujarat has been witnessing heavy showers, with the IMD hinting at extremely heavy rainfall in various regions till September 5.

As many as 24 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas in Vadodara between August 27 and 29.

Recently a video surfaced online where two people can be seen carrying a crocodile on a scooter. The reptile was taken to the forest department office.

The clip was posted on social media platform X with the caption, "The crocodile will also remember the joy of traveling on a two wheeler. Actually, two young men are taking the crocodile that came out of the Vishwamitra river to the forest department office."