WATCH | Two men carry crocodile on scooter as heavy rains hit Gujarat

Gujarat has been witnessing heavy showers, with the IMD hinting at extremely heavy rainfall in various regions till September 5.
As many as 24 crocodiles were rescued from residential areas in Vadodara between August 27 and 29.
Recently a video surfaced online where two people can be seen carrying a crocodile on a scooter. The reptile was taken to the forest department office.
The clip was posted on social media platform X with the caption, "The crocodile will also remember the joy of traveling on a two wheeler. Actually, two young men are taking the crocodile that came out of the Vishwamitra river to the forest department office."
The video has garnered 56.6k views with a flurry of comments after it was posted.
"Crocodile riding without helmet, impose a fine on him," a user humorously commented.
Another user wrote, "Crocodiles are also enjoying the human world today."
"BHARAT- The land of the bravest of the brave🇮🇳 Well done bravehearts," commented a third.
"It's amazing...... and gratifying indeed that an animal as dangerous as crocodile being rescued and not being killed... Hats off to compassionate wild life rescuers in Vadodara... lovely," commented a fourth.
"Now this crocodile will cry tears," wrote a fifth.
Crocs galore
Last week, a crocodile was seen on the roof of a house as rainfall inundated the Akota Stadium area of Vadodara.
In a separate incident, a group of crocodiles was seen dragging what appeared to be a dog amid a flood-like situation in the city.
The video, which was shared widely on social media showed not one but four crocodiles swimming along the Vishwamitri river, with one carrying a dead animal in its mouth.
Vadodara, which witnessed a flood-like situation due to the swelling of the Vishwamitri river, is slowly limping back to normalcy as water has receded in most parts of the city.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 02 September 2024, 08:00 IST