Woman takes along child while working as Zomato delivery agent in Gujarat, netizens 'inspired'

<p>A woman in Gujarat's Rajkot who works as a food delivery agent is being praised by netizens for her determination. The woman in a viral video can be seen with her child in front of her on the bike as she goes out for deliveries.</p><p>The video was posted by an Instagram user named 'vishvid', and the woman was riding a Hero Honda Splendor with the Zomato bag on the rear seat. The caption under the video read, 'Jashi Wali Rani of Rajkot', which was originally written in Gujarati.</p><p>The video shared, also drew resemblance of her being like Jhansi ki Rani, just how the latter tied her son onto her back during a battle. </p>.FIR against 15 seniors after death of MBBS student due to ragging in Gujarat.<p>The person who recorded the video also spoke to the woman. She said that it's been only a month since she started working as a food delivery agent.</p><p>She even mentioned that she has studied hotel management, however, failed to secure a job after she got married. That is why she took up this job and decided to take her toddler along with her.</p>.Zomato launches 'District': A one stop destination app for going-out .<p>Many companies rejected to hire her as she has a kid, to which she said, "I tried to look for jobs at many places, but they rejected me because I have a kid. Then I thought that since I have a bike, why can’t I bring my child to work?"</p><p>The video since posted has garnered over 900k likes and a flurry of comments. People have lauded her for the hard work she is doing, meanwhile, some advised her to follow safety precautions and wear a helmet and also wear slippers while riding the two-wheeler.</p>