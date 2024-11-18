Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Woman takes along child while working as Zomato delivery agent in Gujarat, netizens 'inspired'

She mentioned that she has studied hotel management, however, failed to secure a job after she got married. That is why she took up this job and decided to take her toddler along with her.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 13:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2024, 13:10 IST
India NewsGujaratRajkotZomatoTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us