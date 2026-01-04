Menu
Gurmeet Ram Rahim once again granted 40-day parole; Dera Sacha Sauda chief out of prison for 14th time since conviction

Singh is serving a 20-year jail term, sentenced in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.
Last Updated : 04 January 2026, 06:38 IST
Published 04 January 2026, 06:38 IST
India NewsConvictGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghDera Sacha Saudajailed

