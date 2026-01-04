<p>Chandigarh: Dera Sacha Sauda chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh">Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh</a>, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak, was again granted a 40-day parole, said sources on Sunday.</p>.<p>His latest parole comes months after he was granted a 40-day parole in August last year.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/editorial/come-election-ram-rahim-gets-parole-again-3220349">Singh is serving a 20-year jail term</a>, sentenced in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.</p>.<p>The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.</p>.Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole days ahead of birthday; 14th in total, 3rd this year.<p>Besides parole in August last year, he was also granted a 21-day furlough in April and a 30-day parole in January, ahead of the February 5 Delhi assembly polls.</p>.<p>Similarly, he was allowed a 20-day parole on October 1, 2024, days before the October 5 Haryana assembly polls.</p>.<p>In August 2024, Singh was granted a 21-day furlough. He was also permitted a three-week furlough from February 7, 2022, barely two weeks before the Punjab assembly polls.</p>.Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh granted 30-day parole.<p>Prior to his latest parole, Singh has come out of prison 14 times since being convicted in 2017.</p>.<p>Sikh organisations, such as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, have in the past criticised the grant of relief to Singh.</p>.<p>On many of the 13 occasions in the past, when Singh was out of jail, he remained at the Dera's ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat district.</p>.<p>The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states. In Haryana, the Dera has a sizable number of followers in many districts, including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal and Hisar.</p>