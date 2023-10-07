Gurugram or Bengaluru? Netizens debate which city has worse traffic

Bengaluru is a city known for various things: It is called India's Silicon Valley, is known for having great weather, engaging nightlife and obviously its traffic. Last week, Bengaluru traffic made it to the news as the city witnessed slow-moving traffic on the Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road and other areas.
However, Gurugram was in competition with Bengaluru with regards to which city witnessed more traffic over the week.
A video of Gurugram traffic has caught netizens' attention after it was posted on X, with the caption "I was told Bengaluru traffic is bad. Hello Gurgaon."
The post saw a flurry of comments, most of them pointing out that Bengaluru's consistent traffic can't be compared with any other city's. Talking about the heavy traffic in the city, a user commented, "Gurugram traffic is bad on some days but Bengaluru traffic is perpetually bad. That's the difference."
"Bangalore doesn't have any road with these many lanes. imagine situation when these many vehicles will come on any road in Bangalore. Last week only we saw situation on ORR. no. of vehicles in that case was nothing compared to this one in Gurgaon (sic)," wrote another.
"Dwarka Expressway gonna solve this mess in 2024... (sic)," commented a third.
"Our obsession with personal cars is causing this issue," wrote a fourth.