By Rajendra Hegde

Sirsi, DHNS

''Rim jhim gire saawan... sulag sulag jaaye mann..."

As the monsoon rain poured in rhythmic waves, Kishore Kumar's soulful voice drifted through the air. Played on a vintage 1934 gramophone at the Kanaja heritage museum in Sirsi, the song from the classic Hindi film Manzil transported listeners to another era. Visitors were captivated not just by the music, but by the machine, which echoed a bygone era, as well.

An array of intriguing objects is on display beside the gramophone in the museum. Among them are a stone vessel and a traditional wooden butter churner called the kadagolu. 

At Kanaja, centuries-old household tools and agricultural implements, which have faded from everyday life, have been carefully collected and exhibited. 

The museum was established by the Vidyanagar Rudrabhumi Committee in 2024. A thoughtfully curated library in this modest space complements the vibrant display of artefacts. 

"The core mission of the committee is the collection, preservation and interpretation of indigenous knowledge systems. We never inaugurated the museum formally. Initially, we had a few things and eventually, more things kept on adding," says V P Hegde Vaishali, the curator.

Most of the artefacts at Kanaja have been sourced from the Havyaka households in Sirsi and other places in Uttara Kannada district. 

Stories in stone

The exhibits include dual-wick table lamps, brass and copper chimneys, rotating copper kamandals with lids, bamboo measuring cups, wooden pestles, clay pots, traditional games like the channemane, stone dosa pans, serving dishes, copper utensils, Buddhist bells, wooden containers and a variety of handcrafted spoons.

One cannot miss the adda kattaris, beautifully crafted betel nut cutters which were also used in royal courts in the past. Elegant bamboo trunks, which were used to store sarees and other valuables, and boot-shaped ashtrays from the colonial era add diversity to the exhibits. 

Another fascinating display is of the locks made in Mavinkurve near Honnavar. The handcrafted metal locks have two keys and are tough. During the British period, these locks were quite popular across the country. But now, only a couple of these lockmakers are left in Mavinkurve.

At the heart of it all remains the 1934 gramophone — playing songs of the past.

In total, around 1,000 artefacts are catalogued and displayed, each with a label, and available information.

A literary oasis

Kanaja is not just about objects but also about books reflecting the region's literary and cultural landscape.

Thousands of books by celebrated authors from the Uttara Kannada region have been arranged neatly in shelves. Over 30 regional newspapers and periodicals offer a glimpse of how life was in the yesteryears. 

"Kanaja is making efforts to learn about the history of these items and their utility value," says Hegde.

K G Kadekodi, who was the tahsildar in Sirsi several years ago, used to collect antiques during his visits to various villages on duty. He had a huge personal collection. As his children, who are in their 80s now, could not maintain them, they shared their collection with Kanaja, Hegde adds.

He also invites individuals possessing rare, traditional artefacts to contribute to the museum, assuring they will be preserved with utmost care and respect.

"People can just walk in and read books or study the exhibits," says Ramesh Hegde, a regular visitor. "The combination of rare artefacts and literary resources makes this place truly special," he adds.

Kanaja is open daily from 4 pm to 6 pm, and entry is free.

(Translated from Kannada by Divyashri Mudakavi)