Haldwani violence a 'conspiracy,' says BJP; Shiv Sena blames 'polarisation'

New Delhi: Several MPs from BJP on Friday said the violence in Uttarakhand's Haldwani appeared to be a 'conspiracy' and warrants strict action against the guilty, while a Shiv Sena lawmaker termed it a result of 'polarisation' created by the saffron party for electoral gain.

Asked about the Thursday violence, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Yadav said, "The incident in Haldwani is a conspiracy. Bombs, country pistols, and other weapons were used, and government officials and police were attacked. There should be an order to shoot rioters at sight... There is no need to be lenient with them."

The MP from Uttar Pradesh said the Uttarakhand government should 'search every house,' and take action against the perpetrators.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi blamed the violence on 'polarisation' created by BJP. "When the intention is just polarisation, this is what happens... curfews are imposed, look at the incidents in Manipur. In every state, BJP has created a situation where it will benefit from polarisation. Their tried and tested model is to polarise people for votes," she said.

"I am hoping the Home Minister will take cognisance," Chaturvedi said, adding, "if the police have been attacked it is shameful, it shows how hooliganism is prevailing in BJP-ruled states." Rajya Sabha MP Brij Lal termed the razing of the madrasa— after which the violence erupted— a just move.