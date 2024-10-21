Home
14 farmers arrested in Haryana's Kaithal for stubble-burning

Stubble-burning in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab is often blamed for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, especially during the post-harvest season of October and November.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 09:16 IST

Comments
Published 21 October 2024, 09:16 IST
