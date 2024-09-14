2 dead after driving SUV into flooded underpass in Faridabad

Faridabad (Haryana): Two private bank employees have died after getting trapped in their sports utility vehicle in the flooded Old Faridabad Railway underpass here, police said on Saturday.

It happened late Friday night when the victims, Punyashray Sharma (48) and Viraj (26), were returning home in Greater Faridabad from Gurugram, they said.

According to police, due to the rainfall throughout Friday, the underpass was inundated and as a precaution, cars were being warned against entering it.