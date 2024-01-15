Bhupinder Hooda launches 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign in Haryana

"Haryana was the number one state in the country in terms of per capita income, per capita investment, law and order and employment during the Congress government. Today, it has become number one in terms of unemployment, crime, corruption and drugs," the senior Congress leader claimed.

"Youths are forced to migrate to other states and abroad due to massive unemployment in Haryana. A large number of youths are getting trapped in the quagmire of drugs and crime," he alleged.