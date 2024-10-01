Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets 20-day parole; barred from entering Haryana, taking part in poll activities

Singh, who is lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 16:11 IST
India NewsHaryanaGurmeet Ram Rahim SinghHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us