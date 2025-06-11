Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Espionage case: Court denies bail to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

The police opposed the bail plea and argued the case's investigation was underway.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 13:11 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 13:11 IST
India NewsHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us