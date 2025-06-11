<p>Hisar: A local court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra, arrested on suspicion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/espionage">espionage</a> last month, her lawyer said.</p>.<p>Her bail plea was heard by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Sunil Kumar through her lawyer Kumar Mukesh. </p><p>The police opposed the bail plea and argued the case's investigation was underway.</p>.Punjab YouTuber in contact with influencer Jyoti Malhotra held, police says part of spy network with Pakistan links.<p>Mukesh said the court after hearing the arguments of both the parties rejected her bail plea.</p>.<p>On June 9, the court extended Malhotra's judicial custody and fixed her case's hearing on June 23.</p>.<p>The 33-year-old YouTuber appeared before the court through video-conferencing.</p>.<p>Hisar Police arrested Malhotra on suspicion of espionage on May 16 and she was subsequently remanded to five days of police custody by the court.</p>.<p>Following the completion of the remand, the court extended the custody by four more days after the police sought to question her further.</p>.<p>On May 26, the court remanded her to judicial custody for 14 days. Malhotra, who hails from the city, ran a YouTube channel "Travel with JO".</p>.<p>She was arrested at the New Aggarsain Extension and booked under provisions of the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.</p>.<p>Hisar Police previously said no evidence had emerged to indicate Malhotra had access to any military- or defence-related information but claimed she was in contact with some people, aware that they were Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIO).</p>.<p>Police sources had previously said she was in touch with Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani High Commission, since November 2023. India expelled Danish on May 13 for allegedly indulging in espionage.</p>.<p>The police have claimed Pakistani intelligence operatives were developing Malhotra as an asset.</p>