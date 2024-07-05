Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleges break down of law & order in Haryana

Ambala: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that law and order has broken down in the state, saying that even traders in Hisar had called for a bandh to protest against some recent incidents.

"The law and order has broken down in the state," the Congress leader alleged at a news conference here.

Replying to a question, Hooda said unemployment and crime will be eliminated on a priority basis if the Congress government is formed in the state.

The Haryana Assembly polls are due later this year.

He alleged the BJP government has failed in providing employment to the youth and security to the citizens.

"Unemployment and failed law and order is the reason why Haryana tops the country in terms of unemployment and crime. This is the reason why today the youth are agitating against recruitment scams and for job demands and the traders are agitating for security," he said.

"The traders of Hisar had also called for a bandh today against the increasing crime. The Congress supports this and promises to protect the lives and property of every citizen, including traders, if the party forms the government," he promised.