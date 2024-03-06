Explained | What is dry ice, the culprit behind the viral medical emergency in Gurugram?

On Monday, March 4, five people in Gurugram received severe cuts in their mouths and started vomiting after having a mouth freshener which allegedly had dry ice mixed in it. Subsequently, police arrested the manager of the restaurant and issued a notice to the owner to co-operate with the investigation.
The incident went viral after a video of the victims vomiting was shared on social media.
Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide (CO2). Unlike regular ice, which is made of water, dry ice is created by compressing and cooling carbon dioxide gas until it solidifies.
It gets its name "dry ice" because it doesn't melt into a liquid form like regular ice; instead, it sublimates directly from a solid to a gas.
Dry ice is commonly used for various purposes, including preserving perishable items during shipping, creating special effects in the entertainment industry, and as a coolant in scientific experiments.
However, it requires careful handling as it has the potential to cause frostbite on contact or displace oxygen in enclosed spaces if it sublimates too quickly.
Why is it dangerous to us?
Here are several reasons why ingesting dry ice is harmful:
Frostbites: Dry ice can cause frostbite or freeze tissue if it comes into direct contact with skin or internal organs.
Asphyxiation: When dry ice sublimates (turns directly from a solid to a gas), it releases large amounts of CO2, which can displace oxygen in the air. Inhaling high concentrations of CO2 can lead to asphyxiation.
Toxicity: Ingesting dry ice can lead to CO2 toxicity, causing symptoms such as dizziness, confusion, headache, rapid breathing, and even loss of consciousness.
Internal burns: Swallowing dry ice can cause severe internal burns or damage to the digestive tract due to its extremely cold temperature.
Explosive release of gas: If dry ice is ingested, it can cause a rapid release of gas as it warms up in the body, leading to potential internal injuries or even rupture of the stomach or intestines.
Long-term health effects: Prolonged exposure to high levels of CO2 or ingestion of dry ice can have long-term health effects, including damage to the respiratory system, central nervous system, cardiovascular system, and death by asphyxiation.
What should one do if they ingest it?
Dry ice is an extremely dangerous thing to ingest. If you accidentally ingest dry ice, seek immediate medical assistance by calling emergency services or poison control.
It's essential to remember that timely medical intervention is crucial in cases of dry ice ingestion to prevent serious complications and ensure the best possible outcome.
