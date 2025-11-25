Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab governor urges tourists to visit Kashmir, says Pahalgam attack 'one-off' incident

The April 22 attack by Pakistani terrorists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 15:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 15:43 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirPunjabPahalgamGulab Chand Kataria

Follow us on :

Follow Us