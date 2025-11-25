<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday urged people to continue visiting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, saying the Pahalgam terror attack was an isolated incident and it should not impact tourism.</p><p>The recent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi">Delhi</a> blast showed that there are elements who want to destabilise the nation, Kataria, who is on a visit to Kashmir, told reporters here.</p><p>The April 22 attack by Pakistani terrorists in the Baisaran meadow of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pahalgam">Pahalgam</a> left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.</p><p>In May, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in response to the attack.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir has almost one billion tonnes of limestone reserves: Govt official.<p>"To think that such incidents (Pahalgam attack) happen every now and then is wrong. It was a one-off incident," Kataria said, adding people should visit Kashmir like they used to before the attack.</p><p>The Delhi blast has shown that there are elements in the country who want to destabilise the nation, he said.</p><p>"However, our preparedness has smashed these designs," he added.</p><p>On November 10, a blast in an explosives-laden car being driven by a suicide bomber near the Red Fort in Delhi claimed 15 lives.</p><p>The blast came shortly after an interstate "white-collar" terror module was uncovered with the recovery of around 3,000 kg of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.</p><p>Kataria said Punjab and Kashmir have suffered due to the situation along the border, but the government has taken steps to ensure the return of normalcy.</p><p>The governor enjoyed a shikara ride in the Dal Lake before heading to the iconic Lal Chowk.</p><p>At Lal Chowk, he recalled his association with the Tiranga Yatra of veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi.</p><p>"I was part of that yatra but could not reach here that day as only a few of us, including Murli Manohar Joshi and Narendra Modi ji, who was the yatra organiser, were allowed to come," Kataria said.</p>