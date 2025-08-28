Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana abolishes stamp duty on purchase of 50 sq yd, 100 sq yd plots

The order covers all properties bought under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 02:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 02:12 IST
India NewsHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us