Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini conducts surprise inspection of Panchkula Civil Hospital

During the inspection, conducted on Monday evening, Saini visited the patient wards and issued necessary instruction to the doctors and staff.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 08:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 08:52 IST
India NewsHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us