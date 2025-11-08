<p>Gundlupet : A man abandoned his car and fled in the forest area under Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district on Friday. A pistol and an iPhone were found in the car with the registration number KA-42 N 4696.</p>.<p>The incident was reported in the Sollekatte forest area under the BTR limits. According to the Forest department officials, when the personnel tried to stop the car near the check post around 3.30 am on Friday, he sped away. Later, the car was found in the forest.</p>.<p>Bandipur Range Forest Officer Mahadevaiah said, “The car driver is yet to be traced. Upon inspecting the car, we found the pistol and the phone. The car, pistol and phone have been seized and a report has been submitted to the court.”</p>