Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Pistol, iPhone found inside abandoned car in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Bandipur Range Forest Officer Mahadevaiah said, “The car driver is yet to be traced.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 18:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The abandoned car. DH Photo
The abandoned car. DH Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 18:40 IST
Karnataka NewsBandipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us