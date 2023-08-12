Haryana govt extends family income limit for availing Ayushman Bharat to Rs 3 lakh

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Speaking about the development in gram panchayats, Khattar said the government has ensured transparency in the working process of panchayats and it is necessary that besides village secretary, block development and panchayats officers also maintain a record of the work carried out at the panchayat level.