Haryana school horror: Principal sexually harassed at least 142 students, probe finds

According to the deputy commissioner of Jind district, at least 142 girl students have come forward to confirm allegations of sexual harassment against the arrested principal of a school in Haryana. The students testified before a committee led by a sub-divisional magistrate, which conducted a preliminary inquiry and found the principal, Kartar Singh, guilty based on prima facie evidence.

The committee interacted with 390 girl students from classes 9 to 12, and out of these, 142 students confirmed some of the allegations against the principal, Jind Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza told HT.

A case has been registered against the principal under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and and Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused principal is currently in judicial remand after being arrested on November 4. Additional charges under Sections 341(wrongful restraint), 342 (confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and Section 10 of the Pocso Act (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) have been added to the FIR based on the police investigation.