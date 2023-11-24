Haryana school horror: Principal sexually harassed at least 142 students, probe finds

According to the deputy commissioner of Jind district, at least 142 girl students have come forward to confirm allegations of sexual harassment against the arrested principal of a school in Haryana. The students testified before a committee led by a sub-divisional magistrate, which conducted a preliminary inquiry and found the principal, Kartar Singh, guilty based on prima facie evidence.
The committee interacted with 390 girl students from classes 9 to 12, and out of these, 142 students confirmed some of the allegations against the principal, Jind Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza told HT.
A case has been registered against the principal under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and and Section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code.
The accused principal is currently in judicial remand after being arrested on November 4. Additional charges under Sections 341(wrongful restraint), 342 (confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, and Section 10 of the Pocso Act (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) have been added to the FIR based on the police investigation.
How the abuse came to light
On August 31, disturbing details of the alleged abuse came to light. Students from the school wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, the Haryana Governor and the National Commission for Women, seeking action against the school principal for alleged sexual assault. The principal was suspended by the Haryana Secondary Education Department on October 27.
Tragically, one girl died by suicide at her house, and two others passed away due to other reasons. All three were enrolled at the same school. The investigation involves the parents of the girls, as they are being questioned over the matter. Authorities are also looking into whether the girls were among the signatories of the sexual harassment complaints sent to the President and the Prime Minister's office.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed zero tolerance for such incidents, stating that the accused would not be spared. “To address the issue comprehensively, Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the Haryana state women commission, has been asked to organise seminars in collaboration with the police to prevent such heinous acts from occurring. Haryana has already enacted legislation to curb such incidents, including a provision for capital punishment,” he said.