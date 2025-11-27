Menu
HR88BB8888 becomes India's most expensive number plate at Rs 1.17 crore

The base price for the HR88 series numbers was set at Rs 50,000, but the particular number attracted 45 bids, pushing the price into crore territory for the first time in the country.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 06:53 IST
Published 27 November 2025, 06:53 IST
India NewsHaryanaTrendingnumber plates

