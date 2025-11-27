<p>A licence plate in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=haryana"> Haryana </a>was sold for a whooping Rs 1.17 crore on Wednesday. The VIP-number auction broke all records as the registration number HR88BB8888 hit Rs 88 lakh by noon before crossing the crore mark by 5 pm. </p><p>The fierce bidding happened on the state's official VIP-number auction portal. This makes it the most expensive vehicle registration number ever sold in India. The number is registered under the Kundli RTO series in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sonipat">Sonipat </a>district. </p>.Haryana: 16-yr-old player dies after basketball pole collapses on him.<p>The base price for the HR88 series numbers were set at Rs 50,000, but the particular number attracted 45 bidders, pushing the price into crore territory for the first time in the country.</p><p>This comes only a week after ‘HR22W2222’ licence plate fetched Rs 37.91 lakh at an auction in Haryana.</p><p>The number drew such attention because of its rare symmetry. It is a line of eights with "B" as well resembling "8". The bidders saw this as a series of lucky digits. </p><p>According to numerology, 88 is seen as a symbol of constant good fortune, not just in money, but also in spiritual growth. </p><p>Such patterns and "lucky numbers" attract numerology followers and luxury-car buyers who prize auspicious, status-heavy combinations, officials said in a statement. </p><p>Haryana holds fancy number auctions weekly, with registrations on Friday, bidding early in the week, and final results every Wednesday. </p><p>The number is assigned once the winner deposits the full amount within five days and block the number for use. </p>