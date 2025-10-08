<p>New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday inaugurated the country’s first battery swapping station for heavy-duty electric trucks.</p><p>The facility — an integrated swap-cum-charging station — is located off NH-44 at Delhi International Cargo Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (DICT) in Panchi Gujran village, Sonipat, Haryana.</p><p>The swappable battery technology enables electric truck batteries to be replaced in just seven minutes, compared to the two hours required for conventional charging. The innovation is expected to boost logistics efficiency, reduce operational costs, and significantly cut carbon emissions.</p><p>During the event, Gadkari urged transporters to shift from diesel and petrol to electric and biofuel alternatives, underscoring the cost-saving and environmental benefits of cleaner energy.</p>.Transport ministry approves Uttar Pradesh's AI-based project to improve road safety.<p>Highlighting India’s rapid shift toward alternative fuels, Gadkari said the country is “moving swiftly towards a diesel-free transport future.” He cited successful initiatives where stubble was used in road construction projects in Nagpur and Jabalpur, adding that India aims to produce biofuel from five million tonnes of stubble.</p><p>Gadkari also spoke about the development of flex-fuel engines for agricultural machinery and the growing role of electric vehicle (EV) technology in transforming India’s transport sector. He noted that battery prices have dropped by 50–60% in recent years, making EVs more affordable.</p><p>Heavy Industries Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, who was also present, described the project as a milestone in India’s transition to clean mobility and a step towards strengthening the country’s leadership in sustainable transport solutions.</p>