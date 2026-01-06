<p>New Delhi: India's first hydrogen-powered train will operate between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. </p><p>The making of the hydrogen-powered train completed and will be commissioned soon, sources in railways said. </p><p>A stable and uninterrupted 11 kV power supply has been ensured for the hydrogen plant established in Jind, which will provide fuel for the train during its final commissioning and regular operations.</p><p>The hydrogen plant established for this project has a storage capacity of 3,000 kg and is now in its final commissioning phase. </p>.Vande Bharat express can now run from Bengaluru to Mangaluru: Ashwini Vaishnaw.<p>Recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a written statement in the Lok Sabha, had said that the Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project for running its first hydrogen train on a pilot basis.</p><p>Vaishnaw had said the planned operation is according to specifications framed by the Research, Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO) to demonstrate the use of hydrogen-powered train technology.</p><p>"Manufacturing of the Hydrogen Train-set has been completed. For providing hydrogen for use in this train-set, a hydrogen plant has been conceived at Jind. In this plant, hydrogen is being produced using electrolysis process, which is a key element of green hydrogen generation," Vaishnaw had said.</p>