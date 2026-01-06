Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

India's first hydrogen-powered train to be launched in Haryana

A stable and uninterrupted 11 kV power supply has been ensured for the hydrogen plant established in Jind, which will provide fuel for the train during its final commissioning and regular operations.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 10:14 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawHaryanatrainHydrogen

Follow us on :

Follow Us