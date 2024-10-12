Man arrested for giving 'death threat' to Haryana CM Saini

<p>Chandigarh: A man has been arrested for allegedly giving a "death threat" to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in a WhatsApp group in Julana, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The accused was identified as Ajmer, a native of Deverar village of Jind district.</p>.Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: New BJP govt to be sworn in on Oct 17 in Panchkula, PM Modi to attend.<p>Jind Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said Ajmer made a death threat on October 8, the day of vote counting in the state, in a WhatsApp group.</p>.<p>"As soon as the matter came to the notice of the police, an FIR was registered and Ajmer was arrested," he said.</p>.<p>Congress candidate and wrestler Vinesh Phogat won the Julana assembly seat, defeating her nearest rival and BJP nominee Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes. </p>