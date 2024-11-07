Home
Nigerian woman arrested with assortment of drugs in Gurugram

Acting on a tip off, a police team arrested Chidinma Vivian from S-Block village on Thursday. A total of 322 grams of cocaine, 52 grams of brown heroin, 805 grams of brown sugar were seized from her.
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 17:08 IST

