Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

No DAP fertiliser shortage, opposition spreading rumours: CM Saini in Haryana Assembly

With the Congress repeatedly attacking the state government over DAP fertiliser issue, Saini said enough stocks are available and that there is no shortage of either DAP or urea in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 22:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 22:04 IST
India NewsHaryanaNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us